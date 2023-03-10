Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $198.33 and last traded at $198.34, with a volume of 4170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.12.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.60, for a total value of $186,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,741,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,071,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.60, for a total value of $186,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,741,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,071,737. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,540 shares of company stock worth $29,621,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

