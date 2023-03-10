Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,620 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.18, for a total transaction of $1,785,891.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,514,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,485,644.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.9 %

MORN stock opened at $201.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.66 and a 200-day moving average of $228.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $200.10 and a one year high of $293.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Morningstar

Separately, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

