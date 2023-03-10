Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.0% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
MS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. 3,504,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,084,732. The company has a market capitalization of $154.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.86.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
