MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.32.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
