MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

MLTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

