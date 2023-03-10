Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 10th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $205.85 million and $15.63 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00073604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00055314 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 585,732,175 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

