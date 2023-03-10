Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Partners currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.28.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $73.09 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15.

Shares of Monster Beverage are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

