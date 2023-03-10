Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,997. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Monro by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

