MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.