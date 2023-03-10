Monero Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $105.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $135.35 or 0.00684907 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,759.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00349972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00542791 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00164018 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,250,533 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

