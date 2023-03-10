Mizuho Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $71.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

