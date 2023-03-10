Mizuho Lowers California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $54.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

CRC stock opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

