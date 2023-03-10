Mizuho Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $45.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of APA opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in APA by 385.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,009 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

