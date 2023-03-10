Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.97

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 106624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVO. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Mission Produce Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.27). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,990,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 490,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after acquiring an additional 368,338 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mission Produce by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

