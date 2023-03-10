Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.19.

Shares of MI.UN traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.98. 178,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,825. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$597.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

