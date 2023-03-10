Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$19.75. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.25 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 5.4 %

MI.UN traded down C$0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.84. 193,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,036. The company has a market cap of C$591.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$22.08.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

