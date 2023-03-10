MIND C.T.I. Ltd (MNDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

MNDO opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.78. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $3.22.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised MIND C.T.I. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MIND C.T.I.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of MIND C.T.I. worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.