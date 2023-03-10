Mina (MINA) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

Mina (MINA) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $540.19 million and approximately $85.27 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.22 or 0.00425713 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.49 or 0.28775402 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,010,867,213 coins and its circulating supply is 863,318,192 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,010,639,692.8400393 with 862,679,111.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.65144091 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $54,629,489.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.