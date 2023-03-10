MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 12,355 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,146. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $456.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

