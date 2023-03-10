MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CAO William Lawrence Phelan Sells 3,396 Shares

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CAO William Lawrence Phelan sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $14,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 141,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MiMedx Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $3.96 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

