Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MLR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139. The firm has a market cap of $361.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $25.97. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Miller Industries

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

