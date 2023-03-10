MiL.k Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. MiL.k has a total market cap of $62.72 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00426097 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.91 or 0.28801341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,601,109 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

