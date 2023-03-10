MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 146.2% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
MGM China Price Performance
Shares of MGM China stock remained flat at $14.03 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. MGM China has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.
About MGM China
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM China (MCHVY)
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.