MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Up 146.2% in February

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of MGM China stock remained flat at $14.03 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459. MGM China has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

About MGM China

(Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

