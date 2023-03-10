MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $26.25 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $26.25 or 0.00129877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $116.84 million and $6.06 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.5813774 USD and is down -7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,856,514.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

