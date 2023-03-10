Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 8.2 %

MEI stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

