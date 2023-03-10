Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.34

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00011648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.69 million and approximately $457,538.25 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004952 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000940 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,006,292 coins and its circulating supply is 16,976,984 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

