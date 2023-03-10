Metawar Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $107.30 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Metawar has a market cap of $107.30 million and approximately $12.29 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 40.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00051107 USD and is down -13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

