Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Decreased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE MRK traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.95. 1,951,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,396,160. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
