Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.31 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

