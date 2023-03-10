Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.33). Approximately 125,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 336,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.75) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Mercia Asset Management alerts:

Mercia Asset Management Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £123.93 million, a P/E ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercia Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercia Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.