Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 18,818 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,818 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

ACWX stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.