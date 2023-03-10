Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

