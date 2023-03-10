Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unionview LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 343,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after buying an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 333,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 147,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after buying an additional 26,845 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $150.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

