Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $21.35 Million Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 1.58% of AssetMark Financial worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMK opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AssetMark Financial Profile

Several research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.