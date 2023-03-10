Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,600 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $77.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

