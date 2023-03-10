Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 9,863 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $61,572,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.78.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $261.63 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.93 and its 200 day moving average is $262.66. The stock has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

