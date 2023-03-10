Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 5,843 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.