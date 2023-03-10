Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Mercantile Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut Mercantile Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

MBWM opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $532.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 28.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,442.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 11.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

