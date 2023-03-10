Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,697,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $783,062,000 after acquiring an additional 881,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,731 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 29.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

