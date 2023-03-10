Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 2.4%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.27. 7,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (PDDPF)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.