mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading Down 4.9%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 48,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.
mCloud Technologies Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.
About mCloud Technologies
mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mCloud Technologies (MCLDF)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.