mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading Down 4.9%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.82. 48,084 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

mCloud Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

