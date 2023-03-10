McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.20

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.20 and last traded at C$9.94, with a volume of 28066 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

