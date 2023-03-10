McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.14

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.14 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 592563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

