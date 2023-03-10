Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,610 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 70,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $60.48.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

About Matador Resources



Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

