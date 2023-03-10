Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

VAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of VAC opened at $147.81 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

