MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.87. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.
MarketWise Stock Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
