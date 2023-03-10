MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $1.96

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.87. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTW. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

