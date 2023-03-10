Mark Welton Sells 20,000 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IMAX Stock Performance
Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 650,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $949.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $20.50.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
IMAX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.
Featured Articles
