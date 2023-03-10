Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $7.20. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 1,291 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

