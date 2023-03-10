Marcus’ (MCS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Marcus Price Performance

MCS opened at $15.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.14 million, a PE ratio of -35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.45%.

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 31.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

