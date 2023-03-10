ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of ManpowerGroup worth $22,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MAN opened at $82.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $101.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Articles

