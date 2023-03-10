Mammoth Trading Down 11.2% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $15.14 million and $24,058.69 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035702 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00221436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.002144 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,243.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

